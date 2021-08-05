 

Plans for South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Moving Forward

Thursday, August 5, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_2248CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council took a step forward on the first phase of a reconstruction project on South Sixth Avenue at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

Borough council members unanimously approved the inclusion of the South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project in the borough’s 2021 CDBG application. Council members also gave their approval for the EADS Group to begin design and engineering of the project upon receipt of an environmental clearance from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

According to Todd Colosimo, the borough’s CDBG coordinator, the borough has been putting together money for this project from CDBG funds over the last three years to begin Phase One of the project in 2022.

IMG_2253

The South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project will include repaving, ditch work, new stormwater infrastructure, and curbing along South Sixth Avenue from its intersection with Boundary Street to its intersection with South Street, similar in some ways to the reconstruction project that took place on South Street in 2010.

Colosimo noted the South Sixth Avenue will probably be somewhat different from the South Street Project, but the details haven’t been finalized since the borough is not permitted to begin design and engineering on the project until they get the final environmental clearances, which he expects to receive by mid to late August.

According to Colosimo, they hope to break ground on the project itself in late spring or early summer of 2022.

In other business, the council:

– Approved the United Way of Clarion County’s request to amend the date of their 5K & 10K Race to be held October 2, 2021.

– Approved the Project Portion of the FFY 2021 CDBG allocation to be $100,000.00 (93.4%) and the Administration Portion of the FFY 2021 CDBG allocation to be $7,115.00 (6.6%).

– Approved a Support Letter for the County 2021 MTF Grant seeking funding for Phase Two of a project on Grand Avenue.

– Gave permission to purchase officer firearms in an amount not to exceed $7,500.00.


