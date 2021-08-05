Ronald H. Shaneen, 69, of Oil City, passed away at his residence with his wife by his side, early Monday morning, August 2, 2021 after a long fought battle with cancer.

Born in Coudersport on September 30, 1951, he was a son of the late Donald Hanna Sr. and Margaret Finch.

Ron was retired from Venango County working as a driver for the county transportation.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the beach, cookouts with his family and gardening. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.

On December 12, 1975 he married the former Carol Daniels and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Heather Long and her husband Derek, Katrina Shaneen and Michael Shaneen; four grandchildren, Shayla Kee, Spencer Kee, Baxter Long and Oakley Lockwood and nine siblings, Bob Hanna, John Hanna and his wife Pam, Kathy Hanna, Leslie Marsh and her husband Denny, Don Hanna Jr., Leah Ongley and her husband Lynn, Helen Calvin and her husband John, Ann Hunt, and John Finch.

Additionally surviving are multiple nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to parents he was preceded in death by three siblings, Joey Hanna, Penny McIntyre and Robbie Hanna.

Ron’s family would like to thank Greg, Elizabeth and Amy from VNA Hospice for their compassion and care during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Monday.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roy Gearhart of Galloway United Methodist Church, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneal.com.

