SPONSORED: Meet the Doctor – Countryside Chiropractic
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Countryside Chiropractic is located in the old “Hot Dog House” at 9986 Route 322 in Shippenville.
Owners, Dr. Isaac B. Jones and Sylvia Jones, are proud and honored to have renovated and reimagined the former landmark to create their dream chiropractic practice and plant their roots in the community.
Alongside Sylvia, Dr. Isaac has two daughters, Avery and Sierra, who are both students at Keystone Elementary and have been enjoying everything this area has to offer including hunting and fishing.
Dr. Isaac is a former infantry soldier in the PA Army National Guard who obtained a BS from IUP and his doctorate of Chiropractic from Sherman College of Chiropractic in SC. He previously owned a practice 25 miles north of Pittsburgh in Harmony, PA, and offers 14+ years of chiropractic experience.
Countryside Chiropractic offers digital X-rays, thorough examinations, and chiropractic care for every age including infants and children. Isaac and Sylvia built this practice with a warm, friendly environment that makes it easy to put the patient at ease and become part of their chiropractic family.
Countryside chiropractic is a self-pay office and is not contracted with any insurance companies. In an effort to make prices affordable, their rates are very comparable to out-of-pocket costs through insurance. A new patient exam is $60.00 (includes the adjustment and x-rays) and a regular visit costs $40.00. They offer a $5.00 discount if paying with cash or check which brings the costs down to $55.00 for an exam and $35.00 for a regular visit. Quality of care is Dr. Isaac’s main focus and he hopes that this new business model will be able to serve this area for years to come.
Come meet Dr. Isaac and Sylvia and see what Countryside Chiropractic can do for you. Call 814-918-2003 to schedule your appointment!
