SPONSORED: Wagner Tarps Is Now Hiring Full-time Employees to Create Custom Tarps
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – For over twenty five years, Wagner Tarps has provided the trucking industry with durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps.
Join their team and learn the craft to create some of these awesome products custom-made to fit each specific need.
Wagner Tarps has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility. Positions are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
On the job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps. The training wage is $10.00/hr., and after 30 days you can earn up to a 50 cent raise.
Position includes a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.
Apply in person at:
244 Industrial Park Road
Brookville, PA 15825
Wagner Tarps, located in Brookville, Pa., is committed to providing customers with long-lasting tarps. In addition to custom-made tarps, they also have a wide selection of trailer hardware and accessories, including cargo control items.
New 22 oz. American made roll tarp with custom made bows on a new Mac trailer.
Stakes bows and a tarp all for a local farmer to sell his sweet corn.
New 18 oz. American made orange lumber tarps to match the truck.
Custom made travel cover out of 18 oz. American made vinyl
All tarps are made and installed at Wagner Tarps in Brookville, Pa., call 1-888-410-8277 to have your new trailer done right!
