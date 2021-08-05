 

State Police Release Information on Two Assaults Reported in Howe Township

Thursday, August 5, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newHOWE TWP., Pa. (ETY) – State police have released information about two assaults under investigation that allegedly occurred earlier this summer in Howe Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the first incident allegedly occurred around 12:50 p.m. on June 3 at a location on Abraxas Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a known 15-year-old male victim from Orrtanna, Pa., was physically assaulted during the incident.

The second incident allegedly occurred between 3:32 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on June 3 at a location on Beaver Meadow Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

According to police, the second incident also involved the physical assault of a known 15-year-old male victim from Orrtanna, Pa.

No additional details are available at this time.

Both cases are under investigation, according to police.

Marienville-based State Police released the above reports on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.


