Two Women Face Charges for Attempting to Smuggle Synthetic Cannabis into SCI Forest

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against two women who were reportedly involved in a scheme to smuggle synthetic cannabis into SCI Forest.

Court documents indicate the Department of Corrections filed charges against 43-year-old Lena Michon McClain and 37-year-old Jody Lynn Nicholson, both of Harrisburg.

According to a criminal complaint, a criminal investigator for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections initiated an investigation on February 16 after a corrections officer came across mail addressed to a known inmate at SCI Forest that was believed to possibly contain controlled substances due to information he received from the Security Office who had been monitoring the calls and emails of the inmate.

The mail was then tested and the papers enclosed were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids, the complaint indicates.

The investigator then made contact with the office where the mail originated and was able to trace the papers back to Lena McClain, who the complaint notes the inmate had also corresponded with via phone and email.

McClain was then interviewed and reportedly indicated that she was provided money by the inmate and would send it via Cash App to an individual known to her as “JoJo.” She then met “JoJo” in early February and received paperwork to be sent to the office and then on to the inmate.

According to the complaint, McClain was able to provide investigators with text message exchanges and Cash App transactions, totaling $2,500.00, between her and “JoJo.” She also provided investigators with a phone number that was found to belong to Jody Nicholson.

The complaint notes McClain was then shown a photograph of Nicholson and positively identified her as “JoJo.”

During the interview, McClain also reportedly admitted she knew the money being exchanged with Nicholson was for tainted paperwork; however, she said that she didn’t soak the paperwork in the synthetic cannabinoids herself, only delivered them to the office to be sent to the inmate.

Police then interviewed Nicholson regarding the tainted paperwork.

Nicholson reportedly told police that her boyfriend, who is an inmate at SCI Rockview, called her in the fall of 2020 and told her she would be getting a phone call from “some girl.” Nicholson then began exchanging calls and text messages with another woman, later identified as McClain, and as a result of the exchange, Nicholson received a Cash App transaction from McClain in the amount of $1,500.00 to give to another known woman.

Nicholson told investigators the known woman would get paperwork soaked with synthetic cannabinoids from an unknown male and turn it over to Nicholson, who then delivered it to McCain. A second similar transaction was then conducted again in early February, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Nicholson reportedly indicated she also was aware the paperwork she was giving to McClain contained drugs.

The known woman that Nicholson named was also interviewed, but reportedly denied any knowledge or involvement of any drug transactions and told investigators that she had received money from the known inmate, but it was for financial help after she had surgery because he is her relative. She reported that Nicholson came to her home in September to give her money, but didn’t recall receiving any money in February.

The following charges were filed against McClain and Nicholson through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on August 3:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Preliminary hearings for the cases have not yet been scheduled.

No charges have been filed against the known inmate or the known woman as of Wednesday, August 4.

