Former Jefferson County Couple Accused of Rape of 5-Year-Old Girl, Child Pornography

Friday, August 6, 2021 @ 10:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

2upJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced that a former Brockway couple are facing child rape, child pornography, and related charges following an investigation by the Pa. State Police Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force.

According to DA Burkett, after an extensive investigation that commenced in February of 2020, Justin Lucius Ratzel, age 31, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, both formerly of Brockway, were charged with various counts of Rape of a Child, Sexual Abuse of Children, Statutory Sexual Assault, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Aggravated Indecent Assault, and Indecent Assault.

The charges stem from an investigation that started with a tip being received that someone had uploaded and transmitted a video containing child pornography via Facebook Messenger.

As a result of this tip, Trooper Robert Whyel, of the Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force, was able to identify Ratzel as the person who uploaded and transmitted the video.

During the investigation, Trooper Whyel discovered a video that depicted Ratzel engaging in a sexual act with a five-year-old female child. Further investigation revealed that this child was Jeffrey’s daughter and that Jeffrey was present for this event and videotaped the event on her cell phone.

During the course of his investigation, Trooper Whyel identified another juvenile female who later reported that Ratzel performed a sexual act on her, as well.

Burkett stated: “The Commonwealth’s claim, in this case, is that Ratzel conspired and agreed with Jeffrey to sexually abuse Jeffrey’s five-year-old daughter and videotape the same.

“I thank and commend Trooper Robert Whyel for his hard work and determination on this case. I also thank Cpl. Bernard Novak, also of the Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force, for his work on the case, as well as Jefferson County Children and Youth Services and Western PA Cares for Kids.

“This is a team that is fully-invested in the mission of protecting children as the most vulnerable among us.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

District Attorney Burkett cautions that, as in all criminal case, charges are merely accusations and that the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

