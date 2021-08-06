A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

