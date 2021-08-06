Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage-Topped White Pizza

This unique pizza will quickly become one of your favorite dishes to prepare!

Ingredients

2 hot Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed

1 cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese



1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1 prebaked 12-inch thin whole wheat pizza crust1 medium sweet red pepper, julienned1 small onion, halved and thinly sliced1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese2 cups arugula or baby spinach

Directions

-Preheat oven to 450°. In a large skillet, cook and crumble sausage over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 4-6 minutes. Mix ricotta cheese and garlic powder.

-Place crust on a baking sheet; spread with ricotta cheese mixture. Top with sausage, red pepper and onion; sprinkle with seasonings, then with mozzarella cheese.

-Bake on a lower oven rack until edge is lightly browned and cheese is melted, 8-10 minutes. Top with arugula.

