Clarion Hospital Issues Release on New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The previous report was released on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, August 5, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/04/2021: 13,869

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,689

Positives: 2,209

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/04/2021: 52,660

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,779

Positives: 4,161

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/05/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

