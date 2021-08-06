Comically Incorrect: Change of Heart

exploreClarion.com
About Clarion
Things to Do
Places to Stay
Restaurants
Events Calendar
Police/Fire Calls
Obituaries
Jobs in Clarion
Clarion Area Jobs
Clarion Area Jobs
Community Partner
Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?
Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email
[email protected]
Free Classifieds
Browse Local Classifieds
Site Search
Local Sponsor Spotlight
Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19
Learn More
exploreClarion.com Contest Winners
Check to see if you are a contest winner.
Featured Local Job
Clarion Area Jobs
More Featured Local Jobs
Featured Local Job: Drug and Alcohol Counselor
Featured Local Job: General Plant Positions at Webco
Featured Local Job: Department Clerk III
Featured Local Job: Master Social Worker
Featured Local Job: Experienced Road Maintenance Supervisor
Featured Local Job: Store Manager
Featured Local Job: Physical Therapy Rehab Aide/Tech
Featured Local Job: Day-to-Day Custodian Substitute
Featured Local Job: Social Worker
Featured Local Job: ADLC/Home Attendant
Featured Local Job: Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists
Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician
Featured Local Job: Warehouse Worker/Backup Delivery Driver
Featured Local Job: Department Clerk III
Featured Local Job: Supervisor of Special Education
Click Here for More Jobs
Featured Local Event
Venango County News
Fentanyl-Related Overdose Deaths on the Rise
Theft Charges Against Philly Pol Highlight Pa.’s Lax Reimbursement System for State Lawmakers
Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents
Charges Filed Against Two Local Individuals Following Police Pursuit in Franklin
Police: Seneca Woman Caught With Stolen Money Outside Franklin Hotel
D9sports.com
Punxsutawney Native Dubensky Elected into Behrend Hall of Fame
Redbank Valley’s Bain Commits to Play Baseball at IUP
Shuey’s High School Coach Says There’s No Quit in Olympian
‘Normal’ Is Popular Word at District 9 Football Media Day
No Rest Until a Repeat: Clarion Volleyball Gunning for Another Title Run
Explore More
Sports
Local Recipes
PA News
Say What?!!
Clarion County Photo of the Day
Letter to the Editor
Events
Deer Creek Winery – exploreClarion.com
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 3 Big Things about Wine at DCW
Deer Creek Winery Optimistic for the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: Agriculture and Wineries in Pennsylvania
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Deer Creek Winery Business Retreats Inspire Bold Thinking, Communication, Creativity
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Celebrate Your Next Birthday at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Five Reasons to Stay at an Inn B&B While You Are Traveling for Business
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Romantic Winter Getaway Ideas
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Your Guide to Choosing The Perfect Room at The Inn at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Planning a Business Meeting? Call Deer Creek Winery!
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Gift Ideas for the Wine Lovers on Your Christmas List!
Comically Incorrect: Change of Heart
Friday, August 6, 2021 @
12:08 AM
Posted by A.F. Branco
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Sports
Local and National Sports News
Sports Archive
Recipes
Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive
cinema
local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall
Feedback
Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
Home
Feedback
Contact Us
Advertise on exploreClarion.com
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.
Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.