Featured Local Job: General Plant Positions at Webco

Webco Industries currently has openings for General Plant Positions in Oil City & Reno.

$15 – $20 per hour

FULL-TIME

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco.

Perhaps the biggest benefits for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training.

Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been important tenants of Webco’s success.

By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Duties:

Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube forming mill.

Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment, and ensuring the quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

Comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, cancer, short-term and long-term disability, life insurance, employee assistance program, 401(k) plan with a match, educational reimbursement, paid holidays and vacation, training, development opportunities, and profit-sharing.

Hours:

Shifts consist of 12 hours, various days of the week, and either day shift (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. – 6 a.m.).

Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week.

Typical physical demands:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout the manufacturing process.

Most jobs are fast-paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.

Apply on their website: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=27625&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

