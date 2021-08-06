Featured Local Job: Marketing Assistant

A Financial Advisor in Clarion is seeking a full-time Marketing Assistant.

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with the ability to multi-task and perform at a high level.

Responsibilities of a Marketing Assistant will include client customer service, receptionist duties, preparation of mailings, handling public relations, setting appointments, etc.

Great personality and attention to detail are a necessity.

Training will be provided.

Please e-mail resume to [email protected]

