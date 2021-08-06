Free SAT Workshops Set for August

CLARION, Pa. – Need to brush up on your test-taking skills or gain assistance reviewing for the SAT/ACT?

Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search will host two SAT review sessions in Ralston Hall, Clarion Campus.

These sessions are free to local students in grades 9-12 and are offered through a TRIO grant from the US Department of Education.

Dates include:

SAT Prep — Reading and Writing, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Presenter: Brookville Area Librarian and AP teacher, Mrs. Donna Snyder

SAT Prep — Math, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Presenter: Clarion Area Math instructor, Mr. Bryan Burford

The sessions will review SAT content, establish a Method Test Prep account (ETS is covering the student cost), introduce Khan Academy, practice common problem types, and review test-taking strategies.

If you are not a current ETS student, please call 814-393-2071 to register. An application is required. Current ETS participants may register online at bit.ly/TSAugust21. Registration is required.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.