Wake Forest, North Carolina – Marjorie Jo Boltz Lea passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on July 19, 2021.

Jo was born to James Arthur Boltz, Jr. and Marjorie Jeanne Boltz on May 19, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA. Raised in Rimersberg, PA, Jo graduated from Union High School. She went on to graduate from West Virginia Wesleyan College. She then earned a Master’s degree from Hofstra University, and then a Doctorate of Education degree from North Carolina State University. Jo spent the majority of her successful professional career (30 years) as Director of Quality Control for the US Veterans Administration.

Jo was fiercely proud of her children and grandchildren – one of which (Bobby) will be attending her beloved NC State University in the Fall. Jo was Wolfpack through and through.

Jo is survived by her beloved husband, Anthony “Tony” Lea; her sister, Barbara Boltz Upshaw (Ronald); daughters, Kara Taylor (Brian) and Beth Overton (Brent), stepsons, Tony Jr. and Donnie Lea; grandchildren, Samuel and Kieran Deskus, Robert “Bobby”, Ava, and Jack Taylor, Cameron Lea, and Alex Lea Lathey (Brad); great-granddaughter, Avery Jayne Lathey; numerous beloved cousins especially LuAnn Boltz Kilburn (Lowell), Mike Boltz, Laurie Boltz (partner Clinton Kifer), and Linda Boltz Shoemaker (Brett); plus all the many generations of Boltz and Hiwiller cousins and numerous dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at The Olin T. Binkley Memorial Baptist Church at 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill at 2:00 pm on August 15th, 2021. The church asks that masks please be worn. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, in Jo’s honor, to Inter-Faith Council for Social Service at 110 W. Main St., Carrboro, NC, 27510.

