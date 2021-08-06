Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest of Trespassers

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A property owner is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three individuals who trespassed on private property.

According to Marienville-based State Police, between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on July 3, three unknown individuals (pictured above) were seen trespassing on Siltop Visions property along State Route 949 near State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

The unknown individuals and their vehicles were described as follows:

– a male with black hair wearing a black helmet with no visor and a chest protector operating a green KDX Kawasaki 2-stroke 200CC motorcycle,



– a male with a goatee and black hair operating a dark green 570 Polaris ATV, and– a male wearing a blue muscle shirt and a helmet operating a black or dark green Arctic Cat Altera.

Additional information from Siltop Visions states the three individuals endangered pass holders and children on the property by operating their vehicles at high speeds and engaging in risky behavior.

They were reportedly first spotted at Gooseneck and Pretty Place and were asked to leave after “doing donuts” at the Pretty Place parking area, which caused rocks to fly toward children in the creek, and climbing the steep banks at high rates of speed, endangering people in the parking area.

They were also reported to have been “spinning donuts” at North Fork next to children playing in the water at Gooseneck.

The property owner is offering a $500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three involved individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is encouraged to contact Trooper Snyder, of the Marienville-based State Police, at 814-927-5253 or Ken Dworek at 814-541-9970.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.