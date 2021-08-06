Thomas J. “Tom” Bewley, 53, of Fisher, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, due to an automobile accident.

He was born on December 23, 1967, in Sharon; son of the late Jesse R. Bewley and Ruth Johnson Bewley of Sharon.

Tom graduated from Sharon High School. He was currently working at the Polk Center/Forestry, where he had been working for numerous years. Tom was a member of the Clarion VFW #2145 and the Clarion Eagles Club #3807. He also enjoyed spending time at the Knotty Pines.

Tom loved to light things on fire and blow things up. He also loved cutting down trees, fixing mini-bikes, hunting, fishing, drinking beer with his buddies, and listening to polka music.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth; a son, Trevor Bewley of Sunbury; a daughter, Jenna Bewley of Mifflinburg; his brother, Donny Bewley of Ohio; a sister, Jeanie of Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Kenny Bewley; a sister-in-law, Marsha Bewley; and his uncle, Steve Bewley. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

