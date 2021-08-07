A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

