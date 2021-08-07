Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Thick Peachy Milkshakes

For an elegant warm-weather dessert, serve these milkshakes using fresh peaches!

Ingredients

3/4 cup cold 2% milk

1/4 cup peach nectar or orange juice



1 tablespoon honey2 cups sliced peeled fresh or frozen peaches, thawed3 cups vanilla ice cream

Directions

-In a blender, combine the milk, peach nectar, honey, and peaches; cover and process until smooth. Add ice cream; cover and process 30 seconds longer or until smooth. Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately.

