Police: Clarion Man Flees Traffic Stop

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Clarion man who reportedly fled from a traffic stop in late June.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Barry J. McMillen.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:30 p.m. on June 22, Clarion-based State Police observed a green van roll through a stop sign on South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Police then attempted to check the registration on the vehicle, but the computer was running slowly, and while they were awaiting results, the van pulled over and parked in front of a residence.

The trooper observed the driver exiting the van and walking toward the side of the residence and decided not to pursue the incident any further and pulled away.

However, as the trooper was leaving, the computer finally returned the registration information, which came up under the name Barry McMillen and displayed a photo of the man the trooper had seen driving the vehicle.

The complaint notes the search also showed that McMillen had an active, in-state pick-up only warrant for failure to appear, dangerous drugs, and possession of a controlled substance.

The trooper also discovered the residence McMillen had parked in front of was not his residence.

The trooper then circled around the block and found that McMillen’s van was gone, so he proceeded to McMillen’s residence on South 5th Avenue, but did not find the van there, either.

While traveling on South 5th Avenue, the trooper saw McMillen in the van again heading south near the entrance to the Dollar General parking area. McMillen then made a right turn onto CAA lane as the trooper attempted to catch up to him.

According to the complaint, when the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, activating his lights, McMillen failed to stop and proceeded up a residence’s gravel driveway, then parked the van, exited, and fled on foot north toward Railroad Street.

The trooper also discovered the inspection on McMillen’s van had expired in March of 2021, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against McMillen through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on July 28:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

– Operate Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

