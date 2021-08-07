 

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Annual Chicken BBQ Set for Tomorrow

Saturday, August 7, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

26168676_1608639245861299_1868559028568875786_nLEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company’s annual Chicken BBQ is set for Sunday, August 8.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the firehall located at the intersection of Routes 66 and 36 in Leeper.

Whole chickens to go can also be purchased.

Games, fire truck rides, and a raffle will also take place during the event.

For more information and updates on the raffle, check out the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.

