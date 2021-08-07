John Michael Dunham, 47, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

He was born on August 21, 1973, to John M. and Marsha Jean (Miller) Dunham in Brookville.

John married Jessica Marie Nicholson on October 17, 2009, at the Roseville Grange in Roseville, PA; Jessica survives him. He worked in road construction as a transportation construction inspector. He was a member of New Hope Church in Strattanville, PA.

John loved the open air and was an avid Harley Davidson rider and enjoyed other outdoor activities like kayaking. John was a lover of dogs, owning four of his own and actively supporting breed specific legislation rights. John enjoyed football and was a diehard fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. John secretly enjoyed “following his wife to Erie” to collect sea glass.

Above all else, John’s “ultimate joy” were his four grandsons. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his parents, John and Marsha Dunham; two children, Mykayla Lawhead and Austin Megofna; four grandsons, Zachary, Kain, Gabriel, and Kashton; his sister, Carey Miholics; one niece, Peyton (Jonathon) Hoak; one nephew, Logan Miholics; and his four beloved dogs, “his real wife,” Abbie Rose, Jaxon, Raider, and Tyson.

John was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents, William James and Betty Marie Miller; and his paternal grandparents, John “Jack” Dunham and Martha Zukoski.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 10am to 12pm and from 1pm to 3pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 3pm and officiated by Pastor Colin Koch.

Interment will take place at the Knox Dale Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Knox Dale, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the North Fork Veterinary, 252 Allegheny Blvd., Brookville, PA, 15825 or to the New Hope Church, 15870 Route 322, Clarion, PA, 16214. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.