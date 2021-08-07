Knox Man Charged With Brandishing Gun During Road Rage Incident Due Back in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who allegedly brandished a gun during an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township is due back in court next week.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Corey Andrew Lee is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

He faces the following charges:

– Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary– Follow Too Closely, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Interstate 80 in July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:26 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the area of the 70.8 mile-marker of Interstate 80 eastbound in Clarion Township for a complaint of a driver who pointed a firearm at another driver.

The victim told police that he and his passenger were traveling through the single-lane construction zone at approximately 55 miles per hour when he noticed a red Dodge Dakota truck behind him following closely.

The victim provided police with a photo taken with a cell phone showing how closely the Dodge was following his vehicle, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that the driver of the Dodge appeared to be agitated and had flipped him off. He said the truck then attempted to pass him on the berm to his right, which was not a lane, and the man driving the truck held a firearm in a holster out of the window. The truck then passed the victim’s vehicle, and the driver held the gun out of the window and pointed it at the victim’s vehicle.

According to the complaint, the victim described the firearm as a pistol that was silver on top and black at the bottom. The victim told police that after the incident, he pulled over and the truck drove away. The victim was also able to provide police with the registration of the vehicle.

A search of the registration showed it was registered to Corey Andrew Lee, and the registration had expired on March 31, 2021.

The complaint states the Dodge was then located by Brookville Borough Police around 1:45 p.m., and a traffic stop was conducted on State Route 28 in Brookville Borough. Lee was subsequently detained for questioning.

According to the complaint, Lee told Trooper Jarrett, of PSP Clarion, that he did show his firearm, but said he did not take it out of its holster.

The firearm in Lee’s vehicle matched the description the victim had given, and Trooper Jarrett observed the silver upper half of the gun could not be seen while the gun was in its holster.

A passenger in Lee’s vehicle was interviewed and reportedly stated that Lee did have the gun out of its holster during the incident, according to the complaint.

Lee was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

