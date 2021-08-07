Nancy Louise (Burford) Snyder, 85, of Brookville, PA, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Nancy was born on May 29, 1936, to the late Calvin “Merle” and Margaret Louise “Peg” (Hewitt) Burford in Freeport, PA.

She graduated from Freeport High and went on to receive certification in dietary management from the University of Florida. Throughout her career Nancy consistently held positions in the hospitality and dietary management fields.

She also used her knowledge to write a column based on nutrition, especially depression era recipes, for the Jeffersonian Democrat.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Roger Alan Snyder, on September 10, 1954, in Freeport. Nancy and Roger were married for over sixty wonderful and loving years before Roger’s passing on May 13, 2015. Roger and Nancy celebrated their honeymoon in Clear Creek State Park, an area they would develop a lifelong love for. They adored the area so much they established roots and raised their family in it.

Nancy was a Jehovah’s Witness and volunteered forty hours a month for many years of her life to the Pioneering Ministry Program.

She was also the oldest living recipient of a liver transplant through the UPMC network. She shared her experience and knowledge of life after transplant with any who would listen, speaking as a mentor through UPMC. Through all her achievements and efforts, she was always there to care for and love her children and husband, no matter her endeavors. She loved her family and maintained this love, also sharing it with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Nancy loved people, especially children, and enjoyed making them laugh. She also loved coffee, music, sweets, and the life she had created in the Clear Creek area. She will be dearly missed by all those who crossed her path.

Nancy is survived by four daughters, Holly Ann Walker and husband Glenn; Margaret Cynthia “Cindy” Snyder; Lydia Elizabeth “Betsey” McMurray and husband John “Jay”; and Traci Jo Snyder; two sisters, Kathleen Troutman; Bonnier Stamper; eight grandchildren; Jennifer “Frit” Rebuck, Kristopher Geer, Tara Barnett and husband Shawn; Jason Crawford and wife Courtney; Evan Crawford; Jessyelisabeth Danko-Rollan; Justin Danko and wife Natalia; Kelsey Couts; and many loved great and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in passing by one brother, Robert Burford. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 3:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Jehovah’s Witnesses Organization at www.jw.org.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

