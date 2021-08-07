Pauline L. Hazen, 90, a resident of Franklin died peacefully at 1 AM Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Sugarcreek Station with her family by her side, following a period of declining health.

She was born August 4, 1931, in Richland Township, Clarion County, a beloved daughter of the late Edward F. and Bertha Caroline Shirey Ritts.

Pauline was happiest as a homemaker for her family, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader. In earlier years, she looked forward to the many bus trips that she took with her sisters.

She was married January 5, 1948, to Paul L. Hazen, who preceded her in death on May 15, 1983.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda Dudash and her husband, Frank; B. June Hazen, and Paula Bacher and her husband, Richard. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Marcus Laing and his significant other, Judy; Robert Laing, III and his fiancé, Terri; Evelyn Bacher; Richard Bacher, Jr. and his significant other, Leah; Heather Timblin, and Angel Roberts; in addition to her great grandchildren: Cody Bacher; Josh Poole; Brandon Laing; Robert Laing, IV; Ashley Laing; Britney Hornstrom and her husband, Brent; Heidi Simpson; Rebecca Polito, and Lily Bacher; and by five great-great grandchildren: Layla, Ella, Eliott, Chase, and Makigh.

Pauline is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra L. Spangler; two infant sons; five brothers: Leonard, Fred, Sam, Lawrence, and Robert Ritts; and by seven sisters: Bessie Whitling, Geraldine Weary, Vera Dougher, Lydia Morrison, Pauline’s twin sister, Kate Foster; Rosie Swartz, and Esther McClain.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation nor funeral service.

Pauline will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

