 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Robotics Workshop Set for August 10

Saturday, August 7, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PA Rural Robotics Initiative 4CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search will host a robotics workshop on August 10.

Need some last-minute excitement while getting ready to return to school? Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search’s robotics workshop will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

The workshop will be held in Ralston Hall, Clarion Campus, and lunch is provided.

The workshop is free to local students in grades six through high school and is offered through a TRIO Talent Search grant from the US Department of Education.

Mr. Ken Evans, science and robotics teacher, will return with another popular hands-on program – including building and coding with the Vex5 kits.

Current ETS participants may register online at bit.ly/TSAugust21.

New ETS participants, please call 814-393-2071 to register.

An application is required due to the program’s federal funding. Pre-registration is required.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.