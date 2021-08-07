Robotics Workshop Set for August 10

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search will host a robotics workshop on August 10.

Need some last-minute excitement while getting ready to return to school? Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search’s robotics workshop will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

The workshop will be held in Ralston Hall, Clarion Campus, and lunch is provided.

The workshop is free to local students in grades six through high school and is offered through a TRIO Talent Search grant from the US Department of Education.

Mr. Ken Evans, science and robotics teacher, will return with another popular hands-on program – including building and coding with the Vex5 kits.

Current ETS participants may register online at bit.ly/TSAugust21.

New ETS participants, please call 814-393-2071 to register.

An application is required due to the program’s federal funding. Pre-registration is required.

