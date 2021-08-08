A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

