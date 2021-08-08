Clarion County Photo of the Day
Sunday, August 8, 2021 @ 12:08 AM
Posted by Jared Sullenberger
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Volunteers assisted with the installation of new mulch on the playground of Immaculate Conception Parish School. This rising kindergartner, Lena, wanted to help on her playground instead of playing with friends. She had her rake and gloves and helped collect all the mulch bags from the volunteers. Photo submitted by Clarice Weaver.