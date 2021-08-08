Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cobb Salad

Here’s a fresh take to the classic cobb salad!

Ingredients

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons salt



1 teaspoon lemon juice1 small garlic clove, minced3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper3/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce1/4 teaspoon sugar1/4 teaspoon ground mustard3/4 cup canola oil1/4 cup olive oil

SALAD:

6-1/2 cups torn romaine

2-1/2 cups torn curly endive

1 bunch watercress (4 ounces), trimmed, divided

2 cooked chicken breasts, chopped

2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and chopped

3 hard-boiled large eggs, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled blue or Roquefort cheese

6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

Directions

-In a blender, combine the first 8 ingredients. While processing, gradually add canola and olive oils in a steady stream.

-In a large bowl, combine the romaine, endive, and half of the watercress; toss lightly. Transfer to a serving platter. Arrange the chicken, tomatoes, avocado, eggs, cheese, and bacon over the greens; sprinkle with chives. Top with remaining watercress. Cover and chill until serving.

-To serve, drizzle 1 cup dressing over salad. Serve with remaining dressing if desired.

