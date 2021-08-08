 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cobb Salad

Sunday, August 8, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Here’s a fresh take to the classic cobb salad!

Ingredients

1/4 cup red wine vinegar
2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 small garlic clove, minced
3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
3/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
3/4 cup canola oil
1/4 cup olive oil

SALAD:
6-1/2 cups torn romaine
2-1/2 cups torn curly endive
1 bunch watercress (4 ounces), trimmed, divided
2 cooked chicken breasts, chopped
2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and chopped
3 hard-boiled large eggs, chopped
1/2 cup crumbled blue or Roquefort cheese
6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

Directions

-In a blender, combine the first 8 ingredients. While processing, gradually add canola and olive oils in a steady stream.

-In a large bowl, combine the romaine, endive, and half of the watercress; toss lightly. Transfer to a serving platter. Arrange the chicken, tomatoes, avocado, eggs, cheese, and bacon over the greens; sprinkle with chives. Top with remaining watercress. Cover and chill until serving.

-To serve, drizzle 1 cup dressing over salad. Serve with remaining dressing if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.