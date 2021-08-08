 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: ADLC/Home Attendant

Sunday, August 8, 2021 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

VNA Extended Care Services is growing and they are looking to hire Full-time, Part-time, and Per Diem employees to help in the Adult Daily Living Center to assist clients with activities AND to provide personal care to their consumers in their own homes.

VNA’s Adult Daily Living Center is a community-based group setting that seeks to meet the need of physically and/or mentally impaired adults to maintain or improve their level of function. Daycare Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep, and light housekeeping to their consumers in their own homes. Days and hours vary. Overnight hours are available.

Requirements:

  • High School Diploma or GED
  • Valid PA Driver’s License
  • Reliable transportation
  • Current CPR
  • Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.