Say What?!: ‘Super Mario’ Game Sells for $2M, Breaks Weeks-Old Record

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for $2 million, breaking a record for video game sales that was set less than a month earlier.

Collectibles investment website Rally announced the new-in-box copy of the 1985 video game that was purchased by an anonymous buyer for $2 million, breaking a record that was set in July when a copy of Super Mario 64 sold for $1.56 million.

