Scam Alert: Beware of Savvy Tactics Used by Scammers

Sunday, August 8, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

scammer-callingINDIANA, Pa. – Troopers wish to advise residents of a recent tactic employed by a scammer who defrauded an 86-year-old Commodore man.

During the course of the scam, the scammer was able to make cell phone contact with the victim and stated that he was with Microsoft tech support. The scammer then instructed the victim to purchase $500.00 in gift cards at a local store. As the victim arrived at the store and prepared to make the purchase, the scammer remained on the phone with the victim.

While continuing to provide instructions, the scammer then advised the victim that should the cashier question the legitimacy of the transaction, the victim was to advise the cashier that it was not a scam, but that he was simply purchasing the gift card(s) for a family member. The victim then provided the scammer with the gift card information.

Troopers strongly advise residents to discuss this and other common scams with their family members and to verify the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails, and text messages. When in doubt, ignore the call, email, or text message and contact a family member or your local law enforcement agency.

Tips for reporting and protecting yourself against common scams can be found on the United States Federal Trade Commission website.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.


