Terry D. Bimber, 80 of Oil City, passed away at 5:15 A.M., Friday August 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.

Born in Warren, PA, on May 8, 1941, he was a son of the late Franklin and Dorothy Still Bimber.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School. Terry worked a number of years at Polk Center as an RSA.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Terry loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, they were truly everything to him. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed going to car shows and traveling to Benezette in Elk County.

Terry always enjoyed reminiscing with his siblings about memories growing up and sharing hunting stories with each other.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing softball and playing roller hockey.

Terry was a man of strong and unbreakable faith.

On August 7, 1967, he married the former Shirley Foulds and she survives. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage.

Also surviving are two daughters, Dottie Downing and her husband Patrick of Utica and Jamie Bimber and her fiancé Jim Goodman of Oil City; four grandchildren, Jacob Downing, Alysha Rossman and her husband Daniel, Hailey Kase and Zayden Kase and two great-grandchildren, Paisley Grace Stull and Gavin Rossman.

Additionally surviving are two siblings, Danny Bimber of Polk and Raya Stahlman of Reno.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brother, Raymond Wallbridge and Richard Bimber.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 6:45 P.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will follow at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dennis Milford, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Terry’s family is planning to have a rocking chair and bricks made in his honor in Benezette, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the funeral home to assist with this memorial.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

