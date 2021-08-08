Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman, 90, of Titusville, formerly of Seneca, PA, passed away Friday morning August 6, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Thelma was born on September 11, 1930, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Albert and Doris Gorr Hasbrouck. She was married to Wilbur G. “Jack” Deane on August 16, 1952. He preceded her in death on September 21, 1987. She later married Earl R. Kauffman on March 5, 1994. He preceded her in death in January of 2010.

Thelma was a graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville, class of 1948. She had been employed with the family businesses, Hasbrouck’s Auto Parts and Deane’s Auto Parts for a number of years and later retired from Matteson Equipment Company.

Thelma was a member of the Seneca United Methodist Church and a former member of the Titusville First Baptist Church where she had served as financial secretary.

She was a member of the former Acacia Chapter No. 30, O.E.S. where she was Past Worthy Matron; a member of the Golden Crown Chapter No. 44, O.E.S. in Meadville; a member of the Selket Temple No. 140, Daughters of the Nile; and a former member of the Titusville BPW. She enjoyed going to parades, fund raisers, and picnics for the Shriners Hospital with the Zem Zem Tri-Wheel. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Maui, Hawaii; doing crafts and puzzles as well as reading.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Lorraine L’Huillier and husband Daniel of Oil City and a granddaughter, Erica L’Huillier of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by step-sons, Russell Kauffman and wife Nancy of Charlotte, NC and Douglas Kauffman and wife Tracy of Oil City; and several step-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herbert and Everett Hasbrouck; and a step-daughter, Mary Lehnortt.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA, 16354 on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM. An Eastern Star Service will be conducted at 3:45 PM.

Further visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 1 to 2 PM at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. William Hastings of the Asbury Erie United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or to the Titusville High School Alumni Association.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Southwoods Assisted Living Community for their exceptional care and compassion during her stay there as well as the staff of Hospice of Crawford County for their excellent care.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.