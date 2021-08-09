Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash That Sent New Bethlehem Man to Pittsburgh Hospital

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a New Bethlehem man was flown to UPMC Presbyterian following a motorcycle crash on Madison Road late last month.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. on July 31, on Madison Road, approximately 300 feet south of Craig Lane, in Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 60-year-old Rodney P. Burford, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle negotiating a left curve when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the westbound side of the road and struck a guide rail with the left side of its fuel tank, causing minor damage.

According to police, Burford then drove the motorcycle approximately 30 yards east and parked it along the roadway. It was found leaning against the embankment with Burford not present.

Police say Burford was not using a helmet.

It was later determined that Burford was treated by Clarion Hospital Ambulance and then flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He suffered moderate injuries to his left arm and leg.

