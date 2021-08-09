 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, August 9, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.


