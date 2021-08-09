Best, Gressley Crowned ‘Taste of Talent’ Co-Winners

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The 2021 Taste of Talent Vocal competition sent the vote scrutineers into a frenzy of recount after recount until they realized that it was a tie.

(Photos and information courtesy of Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Ian Best, of Seneca, and Scott Gressley, of Kennerdell, were crowned co-champions, and Mike and Joyce Hughes elected to make sure they didn’t just split a $1,000.00 first prize; they each went home with a grand.

The night was made even more special when the city of Franklin honored Ronnie Beith for her contributions to the community in a surprise announcement.

Franklin Mayor Doug Baker declared August 8, 2021, Ronnie L. Beith Day. It was a surprise to the emotional Beith who thanked the community for the honor.

Area food and beverage establishments also got a chance to show off their talents in that annual Taste of Franklin event in Fountain Park on Sunday.

