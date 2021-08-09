Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shrimp Avocado Salad

The delicious taste and smooth texture of avocados mixed with the crisp shrimp is heavenly!

Ingredients

1 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp, coarsely chopped

2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped



2 green onions, chopped1/4 cup finely chopped red onion1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced1 serrano pepper, seeded and minced2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro2 tablespoons lime juice2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar2 tablespoons olive oil1 teaspoon adobo seasoning3 medium ripe avocados, peeled and cubedBibb lettuce leavesLime wedges

Directions

-Place the first seven ingredients in a large bowl. Mix lime juice, vinegar, oil, and adobo seasoning; stir into shrimp mixture. Refrigerate, covered, to allow flavors to blend, about one hour.

-To serve, gently stir in avocados. Serve over lettuce or in lettuce leaves. Serve with lime wedges.

