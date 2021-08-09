Community Flocks to Support Bluegrass Festival & Pop-Up Shop Event

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The community flocked to downtown Clarion on Friday in support of the area’s first-ever Pop-Up Shop event during The Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival.

(Photos by Ron Wilshire)

Twelve local businesses popped up in various Main Street storefronts on Friday afternoon and evening, and musicians were set up at various locations around town, including the Veteran’s Memorial Park Gazebo.

Featured along Main Street in Clarion, the Pop-Up Shops represented entrepreneurial, home-based, up-and-coming businesses, including Wild Rose Bakery, The Kroner Studio, Boost Your BBQ, Joni’s Unique Boutique, Locally Rooted – Bath and Body Products, Pine Springs Pottery, Hillary’s Glass and Mosaics, Jane’s Blooms, Bling-N-Things jewelry, Propoint Media, Marie and Maeve, Splash of Color Designs, and hipster home goods from Curated Swag.

This event was made possible by the collective efforts of the Clarion Chamber, United Way of Clarion, Destination Clarion Downtown, Clarion’s Economic Development and Small Business Development, Clarion Borough, C-93, and Clarion’s Blueprint Committee.

