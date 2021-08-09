1915 Postcard Carries a Message from the Past for New Bethlehem Couple

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – What started out as a drywall project at 422 Penn Street in New Bethlehem turned out to provide a long-forgotten message from 1915.

(Pictured above: Andy Blake and Taylor Johnston with a postcard from the past.)

“I was ripping out a closet to put drywall in, and when I ripped out the wall, I saw the postcard fall and picked it up, and it was dated February 25, 1915,” said Andy Blake.

“I took it to my grandparents’ house and saw it was missing a stamp and then went back and found the stamp.”

The surprise arrival was addressed to Mary Barnes at 422 Penn Street from Canonsburg by someone in the military anxious to hear from Mary, saying he was starting special services training, according to Blake.

“He said he was going to start his special service training on Monday. I tried to do a little bit of research on that, and I couldn’t find any military bases that were located in Canonsburg, so I honestly don’t know.”

The house is owned by Blake’s fiancé, Taylor Johnston. Taylor works in Kittanning, and Andy works in Brookville at Berry Global, Inc. as a press mechanic, so it was an ideal location for both of them.

“There are some nice people around there, but I don’t really know the area yet, and I’m from Strattanville, so I did a little research about Mary Barnes.”

“She had two stepparents, and their last name was Blake – the same as mine. That’s just weird.”

Many people in the past stuffed newspapers into walls for insulation, and Blake also found a couple of newspapers between the walls, and the only name he recognized on the address was Blake, adding to his feeling that there was some sort of link with him to the house.

He posted his discoveries on Facebook, and friends remarked about how “cool” it was to find something that old in their house. His research also found that Mary Barnes was born in the late 1800s.

“I honestly wasn’t even going to rip that closet out because it was just a real small closet. I thought the only reason it was there was for venting, and we already have venting up into our bedroom. I thought I might as well, and I ripped the wall out and it fell out. Boy, was I glad I did!”

Andy plans to do additional research and welcomes anyone with more information on the former Mary Barnes house in New Bethlehem to contact him on Facebook.

Andy and Taylor are pleased with their neighborhood in New Bethlehem and becoming part of the community. After all, Andy is sure it was meant to be.

