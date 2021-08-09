Friends of Cook Forest Series: Meteor Shower & Stargazing Set for Wednesday

COOKSBURG, Pa. – A Friends of Cook Forest Series event on stargazing and meteor showers is set for Wednesday night at Cook Forest.

(Photo: Meteor reflection in the Clarion River. Photo courtesy of Friends of Cook Forest)

The Friends of Cook Forest Series: Meteor Shower & Stargazing will begin at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater.

Please meet at the Amphitheater, located on Campground Road in Leeper, and join the Friends of Cook Forest to learn about the constellations and watch the Perseid Meteors put on their annual show.

The program is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

Attendees should bring a chair & flashlight and are urged to download one of the following free apps SKYVIEW or NIGHT SKY on their cell phones.

If rain or heavy cloud cover, the program will go on Thursday, August 12, instead.

Friends of Cook Forest (FOCF) is a group of hard-working, dedicated volunteers working to support, protect, and enhance Cook Forest.

The Friends of Cook Forest is a chapter of the PA Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to develop resources that complement the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

