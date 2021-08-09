Hearing for Leeper Man Busted for Selling Meth Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a Leeper man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in June.

Court documents indicate 59-year-old Joseph Francis Slater is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $60,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an undercover drug operation that occurred in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on June 9, Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) officers met with a confidential informant (C.I.) who said they could assist in the purchase of methamphetamine from Joe Slater.

The complaint states the C.I. was provided with $220.00 in official, prerecorded funds to purchase an “8 ball” (3 to 3.5 grams) of methamphetamine from Slater.

According to the complaint, CNET officers observed as the C.I. went to Slater’s residence in Leeper with the funds and returned with a ziplock bag of methamphetamine.

The C.I. told police that at Slater’s garage, they met with Slater and four other individuals, then asked Slater how much for a “ball.” Slater requested $220.00, the C.I. gave him the official funds, and Slater went into the house and returned with the ziplock bag of meth.

Slater was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 7:30 a.m. on July 30.

