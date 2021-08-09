Lane Restriction in Place on Interstate 80 Eastbound Near Clarion

CLARION CO., Pa. – A lane restriction is currently in place on Interstate 80 between Clarion and Strattanville.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, there is currently a left lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound for the removal of a commercial vehicle.

The restriction is between mile markers 66 and 67.

Officials say this will most likely be an all-day project to remove the vehicle.

The anticipated open time is 6:00 p.m., but may change based on conditions.

