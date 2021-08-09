 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Rape, Indecent Assault Investigations Underway in Forest County

Monday, August 9, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of a rape and two reports of indecent assault in Jenks Township.

According to police, all three incidents reportedly occurred at a location on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, and involved a 28-year-old male victim from Marienville.

Police say the rape is alleged to have occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. on June 18 and 8:00 a.m. on June 30.

In addition, the alleged indecent assaults occurred sometime between noon and 6:00 p.m. on July 21 and again around 8:00 a.m. on July 26.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.