Rape, Indecent Assault Investigations Underway in Forest County

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of a rape and two reports of indecent assault in Jenks Township.

According to police, all three incidents reportedly occurred at a location on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, and involved a 28-year-old male victim from Marienville.

Police say the rape is alleged to have occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. on June 18 and 8:00 a.m. on June 30.

In addition, the alleged indecent assaults occurred sometime between noon and 6:00 p.m. on July 21 and again around 8:00 a.m. on July 26.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

