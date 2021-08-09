 

Say What!?: Mechanic Customizes Car to Shoot Flames from Headlights

Monday, August 9, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jared Sullenberger

Mechanic-customizes-car-to-shoot-flames-from-headlightsRUSSIA – A Russian hot rod enthusiast showed off his latest custom vehicle: a car that shoots jets of fire from its headlights.

Vahan Mikaelyan, a mechanic whose previous creations include a car that walks on eight legs instead of wheels, said he used a VAZ-2106 Zhiguli, commonly called a Lada 1600, to create his latest custom car, which he dubbed the “Dragon.”

Read the full story here.


