Say What!?: Mechanic Customizes Car to Shoot Flames from Headlights

RUSSIA – A Russian hot rod enthusiast showed off his latest custom vehicle: a car that shoots jets of fire from its headlights.

Vahan Mikaelyan, a mechanic whose previous creations include a car that walks on eight legs instead of wheels, said he used a VAZ-2106 Zhiguli, commonly called a Lada 1600, to create his latest custom car, which he dubbed the “Dragon.”

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.