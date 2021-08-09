 

SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet Has Versatile Options for Home or Business!

Monday, August 9, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot at Aug 09 09-21-55CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Carpet tiles are a versatile option for home or business.

Endless patterns and color choices, very durable, easy to replace if one gets soiled or damaged. Easy to install for your next DIY project.

Pictured: a DIY home office makeover, done in an afternoon. Stella ( the bulldog) is ready to help her Mom get some work done now!

Whichever option you choose you can count on a friendly staff, extensive knowledge of the products, expert installation, and a happy ending.

Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.

Skippy is modeling some of the in-stock specials of carpet tiles available at the store.

