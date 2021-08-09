State Police Calls: Police Respond to Harassment, Criminal Mischief Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Madison Township

Around 8:13 p.m. on August 8, Clarion-based State Police were contacted regarding a report of a fight that had taken place earlier at a business on Kemery Road in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was later determined that a physical altercation took place between 57-year-old John Seybert, of Rimersburg, and 59-year-old Barry Murray, of Rimersburg.

According to police, neither individual was injured.

Both men will be cited for harassment.

Harassment in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of a simple assault in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The assault reportedly occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on August 7 at a location on Triangle Road.

The victim is listed as a 36-year-old Knox man.

No additional details are available at this time.

Criminal Mischief in Monroe Township

Around 12:02 p.m. on July 31, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of criminal mischief in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say three unknown males reportedly broke a windowpane, valued at $25.00, on a residence on State Route 68.

The victim is listed as a 63-year-old Clarion man.

No additional details are available at this time.

Criminal Trespass in Clarion Township

On August 3, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a man trespassing on private property belonging to a known 85-year-old Clarion man on Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.

Police say 23-year-old Austin Beach, of Clarion, was subsequently arrested for criminal trespassing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, August 9, 2021.

