State Police Calls: Police Respond to Harassment, Criminal Mischief Incidents

Monday, August 9, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Madison Township

Around 8:13 p.m. on August 8, Clarion-based State Police were contacted regarding a report of a fight that had taken place earlier at a business on Kemery Road in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was later determined that a physical altercation took place between 57-year-old John Seybert, of Rimersburg, and 59-year-old Barry Murray, of Rimersburg.

According to police, neither individual was injured.

Both men will be cited for harassment.

Harassment in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of a simple assault in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The assault reportedly occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on August 7 at a location on Triangle Road.

The victim is listed as a 36-year-old Knox man.

No additional details are available at this time.

Criminal Mischief in Monroe Township

Around 12:02 p.m. on July 31, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of criminal mischief in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say three unknown males reportedly broke a windowpane, valued at $25.00, on a residence on State Route 68.

The victim is listed as a 63-year-old Clarion man.

No additional details are available at this time.

Criminal Trespass in Clarion Township

On August 3, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a man trespassing on private property belonging to a known 85-year-old Clarion man on Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.

Police say 23-year-old Austin Beach, of Clarion, was subsequently arrested for criminal trespassing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, August 9, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

