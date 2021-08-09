Two People Injured in Route 68 Crash

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a crash that occurred last week on State Route 68.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:36 p.m. on August 3, on State Route 68 at its intersection with East Trinity Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 63-year-old Lisa M. Myers, of Knox, was operating a 2018 Ford Explorer traveling on East Trinity Drive when she failed to stop at a red light and attempted to negotiate a left turn onto State Route 68 northbound.

Myers’s vehicle then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 71-year-old Alan D. Tobin, of DuBois, that was traveling south on Route 68.

According to police, Tobin’s vehicle struck Myers’s vehicle on the driver’s side, and Myers’ vehicle then spun around and came to a final rest on East Trinity Drive while Tobin’s vehicle continued through the intersection and came to rest on State Route 68.

Both drivers were using seat belts and suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Mark’s Towing removed both vehicles from the scene.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Myers was cited for a traffic control signal violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, August 9, 2021.

