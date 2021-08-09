Arminta “Minnie” Rhoads, age 91, of Lamartine, passed away Sunday morning, August 8, 2021, at her home.

Born November 3, 1929, in Emlenton, she was a daughter of the late George and Ada Holiday Bechtel. She was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School.

She married Melvin D. “Woody” Rhoads on August 23, 1950, and they celebrated 61 years of marriage before his passing on March 6, 2012.

Minnie was a homemaker and was well known for her gardening, canning and pie baking, especially her lemon sponge.

Her greatest love outside of family was playing cards and Scrabble.

Minnie was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Lamartine, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Richland Grange, and TOPS of which she had served as treasurer.

Survivors include two children: Barry D. Rhoads and his wife, Jean, of McLean, Virginia, and Vicky Ostenson of Oil City, and six grandchildren: Alex Rhoads of McLean, Virginia; Nicholas Rhoads and his wife, Tatum, of Milford, Delaware; Mike Rhoads of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sarah Irwin and her husband “TJ” of Oil City; Mary Ostenson of Johnstown and David Ostenson of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Minnie is also survived by two great grandchildren, Luke and Olivia, and one on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Greg Rhoads and Gail Rhoads; two brothers: Art Bechtel and George Bechtel; four sisters: Mary Exley, Dorothy Bechtel, Edna Downing and Evelyn McGinnis; two sisters-in-law, Georgianna Bechtel and Ellie Bechtel and four brothers-in-law.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

The American Legion Auxiliary of The DeHart-Rossman-Wenner Post #997 of Lamartine will hold a service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Family and friends will also be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Salem Lutheran Church, 2057 Route 208, Lamartine.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the church, with Reverend Karen Parsh officiating.

Interment will take place in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Minnie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

