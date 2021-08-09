Frederick and Nancy Keen to Celebrate 50 Years of Marriage

Frederick and Nancy Keen will celebrate their 50th Anniversary on August 14, 2021.

Frederick and the former Nancy Chapman were married on August 14, 1971, in the First United Methodist Church in Jeannette, Pa.

They are the parents of Fred Keen and Nathan Keen and have one grandson, Jesse.

Nancy is a retired teacher from Clarion Area School District, and Fred is a retired professor from CUP.

